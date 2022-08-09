Bow Wow To Host BET’s ‘After Happily Ever After’ Dating Series

BET has been consistent with introducing new shows to their programming and digital streaming platform BET+. Shad “Bow Wow” Moss (once known as “Mr. 106 & Park”) has been recruited to host its latest dating show, After Happily Ever After, announced BET.

Later this year, Moss will navigate the network’s unscripted show as he asks ex-spouses from a divorce or separation to play matchmaker for their ex-lovers in an effort to help their former partners find love again. The last dating show that aired on BET was Hell Date, a series that pranked dating prospects with the worst dates ever.

According to the press release received by VIBE, in this new dating show, Moss will throw a singles party with a fresh group of potential dating prospects in each installment of the eight-episode series. Surprisingly, the parties are only to be attended by the ex-partners so they can scout who might be best suited for their former flame. The exes will then invite one of the prospects to move into a home to get to know and date their former significant other for 48 hours. At the end of the two days, the ex looking for love will then choose to stay with the new prospect or return them to the singles pool. The ex will then get another chance to date another prospect from the singles party.

“We look forward to airing this entertaining dating series that will help singles find love. This show promises to be full of surprises, twists, and turns that will leave viewers asking for more,” said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming. “We are also thrilled to welcome Bow Wow home to BET and to partner with Bunim/Murray Productions, who has been creating unscripted hits for three decades and always delivers their latest guilty pleasures to viewers. We can’t wait to add After Happily Ever After to our winning portfolio of acclaimed unscripted shows that engage and delight fans across all of our platforms worldwide.”

Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim/Murray stated, “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with the BET creative team on this fresh new format that offers a new perspective on the realities of second-chapter dating. This unique series is created for men and women looking for their second act love story while taking into consideration that they are often still entangled with their exes because of their history, their children, and their extended families.”

She added, “On After Happily Ever After, ex-couples who genuinely loved each other can now work together to give their ex another shot at finding a life-long partner.”

After Happily Ever After is to be executively produced by Pizzi and Erica Ross with Bunim/Murray Productions (known for hit reality shows like The Real World and Bad Girls Club). The new series will be the production company’s first unscripted series for BET.

Additional casting news, including a few celebrity daters, will be revealed in the coming weeks. After Happily Ever After is set to premiere this fall on BET.