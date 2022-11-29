Bow Wow Says Chris Brown Is The “Only Friend I Have In This Industry”

Recording artist Chris Brown and TV host Bow Wow at a live broadcast of BET's "106 & Park" at The Conga Room at L.A. Live on January 3, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Bow Wow and Chris Brown’s bromance dates back to the brink of the millennium; when teenage girls were begging their parents to buy them Word Up! magazines and Scream Tour tickets. Years after Bow and Brown’s last collaborative effort “Aint Thinkin’ Bout You,” the two reunited backstage on the last stop of the 2022 Millennium Tour in Oakland, Calif. on Sunday (Nov. 27).

Reportedly, Brown showed up as a special guest to watch the show, which also included performances from Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Day 26, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, Sammie, Chingy, Travis Porter, Lil Scrappy and Trillville.

The “Under The Influence” artist greeted Bow Wow in his dressing room where the “FreshAzImIz” rapper excitedly embraced his brethren — before posting a photo of the encounter on both Instagram and Twitter.

“Day 1s. Never no switching up. One thing I can always count on … is my brother gone always support me. He know ima do the same! Bros 4 L” he wrote on IG.

The 35-year-old followed up with the Tweet: “Only friend i have in this industry … and we never switched up. Day 1s. My dawg came to support me last night! @chrisbrown #millenniumtourturnedup.”

Breezy took to Bow’s comment section with, “Love you my brother.”

The two collaborated three times in their careers on the singles, “Run It (Remix),” “Shortie Like Mine” and “Ain’t Thinkin’ Bout You.” However in March of 2018, Bow took a few shots at CB on a freestyle titled, “Drunk Off Ciroc,” alluding to the idea that the two had fallen out. The song surprisingly was excluded from his 2019 mixtape Greenlight 6, which was promoted a year ahead of the song.

The So So Def artist rapped: “I skipped a show just so I could see you Chris/ Day ones, me and you been through a lot of sh*t/ No matter what you gon’ always be my little brother/ And it kill me when we in public and we ain’t speaking to each other.”

A bewildered Chris Brown responded at that time with, “IM CONFUSED… U good bro?”

In March of 2018, Bow cleared the air stating that he never had beef with Brown, but was instead trying to “be real on the record.”

He added, “That’s what music supposed to do — debate about it, talk about it. And for the record I have no beef or static with nobody. So dead it. It’s not a diss, its a simple ‘Damn I miss my dog, what happened to us type sh*t?”

On the bright side, in 2022 things are all good between the two pioneers in music.

Check out Bow Wow and Chris Brown reunite above and revisit Bow explaining his 2018 lyrics about Breezy below.