Bow Wow Addresses “Disappointment” In Seeing Ex, Joie Chavis, With Diddy

Despite Bow Wow’s ex-girlfriend, Joie Chavis, and Diddy’s short-lived “romance” being dead in the water, the “Fresh Azimiz” rapper still chose to speak on his disappointment in the rumored couple on The Baller Alert Show earlier this month.

After photos of the Bad Boy mogul, 53, and Chavis, 34,—mother to Bow’s oldest child, Shai, 11—leaked back in September 2021, the former SoSoDef artist, 36, revealed he felt “[Joie] knew better.” He also admitted that he spoke to both parties separately about the ordeal.

“Me and her, we had our discussion about it, trust me,” he explained. “Me and dude, we definitely had our rep, but I’ll keep that between us. We handled it the way we was supposed to handle it. There’s a conduct and code men go by and everyone knows certain things are off limits. Wives and baby mamas is just some s**t that, you know, you steer clear from.”

Chavis took to Instagram in January 2022 to address allegations of a scandal considering Diddy was reportedly dating Yung Miami at the time of the kiss. “Since y’all so damn nosy, here it is! Me and him are friends and have been!,” wrote the mother of two. “I was working on an unreleased project for him and thats why I was in Italy! In the midst of me being there we kissed, thats it. Didn’t go further than that! I had my own damn room and he has always been respectful to me as a friend. The kiss shouldn’t have happened, but it did, and theres nothing I can do about it.”

Just last week, Bow praised Diddy for giving him some of the best advice during a period where he was the victim of trolling. The Fast & Furious alum explained on the My Expert Opinion podcast, “That n***a told me straight up: ‘Come here, don’t be doing no clown s**t. The f**k wrong with you? N***a, you know we don’t associate with no clown s**t. You Bow, n***a. You better understand your brand and get out here and go to work. C’mon, man. You doing it to yourself. Go to work. Be quiet, lay low and go to work and watch what’s gonna happen.’”

Watch Bow discuss the kiss, his beef with Jermaine Dupri, and more with Baller Alert below.