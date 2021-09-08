Bow Wow Talks Movie Sequels And Confirms New Music With Fans

First things first, Bow Wow plans on making films “for the rest of his life” and being one of the few rappers to make a successful pivot into film and television, it only makes sense.

One Wednesday (Sept. 8), the Ohio native hopped on Twitter for an impromptu chat with fans and the exchange revealed a lot about what he has on the horizon. When asked about a sequel to 2010’s comedy, Lottery Ticket, the 34-year-old revealed that he’s actually working on a Like Mike sequel. Not to be confused with Like Mike 2, which he feels “shoulda never been made.” It seems the project may be in the same vein as Space Jam: New Legacy—not a technical sequel, but a fresh take for the current generation. However, Bow did clarify that “it’s all ideas for now, but […] so far so good.”

We are working on a like mike sequel. Its all just ideas as if now. But yes we have been talking. So far so good https://t.co/s3ApPHshmc — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 8, 2021

We didnt do like mike 2. Im back with the original writer of the classic! Like mike 2 shoulda have never been made. https://t.co/TtUtOYLZZc — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 8, 2021

Shhhhh….. another gem ima drop. It wont be called LIKE MIKE. But LIKE someone. We are taking our time with this one. I believe this mite be bigger than original. Cant wait https://t.co/iNLJOEPvrL — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 8, 2021

One fan suggested that his 10-year-old daughter, Shai Moss, should star in the new Like Mike, to which Bow admitted, “Shhhhh….. another gem ima drop. It wont be called LIKE MIKE. But LIKE someone. We are taking our time with this one. I believe this mite be bigger than original. Cant wait.”

Shai is already very active on social media with hilarious skits and has already begun a career in acting with appearances on Nickelodeon’s Side Hustle and the forthcoming series, We Got This.

As far as other reboots/sequels are concerned, to Bow’s knowledge, there is no Johnson Family Vacation 2 in the works and you can also count out Roll Bounce 2. When speaking on his 2005 cult classic, Bow explained, “Too timeless. It was a period time movie. Be hard to do an updated version.”

On the music front, the rapper revealed that his next album is coming “next year for sure” and will also be his last. In the meanwhile, catch Bow Wow live onstage at the Millennium Tour this Fall and in F9, now on demand.