Bow Wow Says Only These Three Rappers Are Making Good Music

According to Bow Wow, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole are the only rap artists currently making exceptional music. During an interview at the 2023 BET Awards, the veteran hitmaker was asked why he feels a rap song has yet to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year.

Bow Wow quickly attributed the lack of a seismic rap single reaching the Billboard summit to a lack of quality rap music being offered to the public. “Ni**as putting out trash a** music,” the former teenage sensation answered, expounding on his question by pointing to a lack of effort on the artists’ part.

“Serious — everything sound alike, everything repetitive, same tempo. It’s just roll out the bed, everybody can do that. It wasn’t like that,” he said, referencing previous eras. “And now we finally getting to a point to where I feel like now it’s about to shift back into the real sh*t.”

“You really gotta have talent, you really gotta go,” he further explained. “I think people are starting to get tired of it now, that’s why you don’t see nothing charting.” He then called out rap artists of all genders for relying on formulaic content and taking less musical risks. “Ain’t nobody doing nothing different. So it’s time to shake the game up and get it back to what it need to get back to… I ain’t heard nothing that I say, ‘I’mma hear this 30 years from now.'”

When asked if he’s certain there’s no artists he feels will stand the test of time, he revises his answer by naming rap’s current Big 3 as the only ones he feels has a chance from this current generation. “Drake, Kendrick, and, I would say, Cole,” he offers in terms of artists he believes have the tools for longevity.

The most recent of the triumvirate to release a full-length album is Drake, with Her Loss, his collaborative album with 21 Savage, dropping in November 2022. Earlier that year, Kendrick Lamar released his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album, and J. Cole unveiled his The Off-Season project in May 2021. All three albums peaked atop the Billboard 200.