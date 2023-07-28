Bow Wow Responds To Scamming Allegations: “I Don’t Conduct Business On Apps”

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss has now responded to legal allegations that he scammed a 10-year-old rapper out of money for a song feature.

Bow has insisted that the child was bamboozled and that he has never had any dealings with her. According to the “Fresh Azimiz” rapper, he claims to be a victim of “catfishing.”

“D pimpin done got yall again huh?,” he tweeted on Wednesday (July 26) referring to an episode of MTV’s Catfish that he appeared on. “I don’t conduct business on apps. I do NOT use or have Cash App. So if you ain’t call management and send a wire… you def was NOT dealing [with] me.”

He added, “Be careful who yall send yalls money to online. This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time somebody acting like me catfishing people.”

The debacle started when a man named Steven Roberson claimed he Cashapped Bow Wow $3000 to hop on a song with his daughter, but never received the verse. Roberson then took legal action against the So So Def artist.

“Based on the foregoing and as a direct consequence of Defendant’s actions and failures, Plaintiff’s total damages, including costs and attorney’s fees, amount to $15,000.00,” states the legal documents according to AllHipHop.

In the midst of the aforementioned, another rapper has claimed to have been scammed out of money by Bow. In a statement to The Neighborhood Talk, a rapper by the name of Rich Behavior stated that the Ohio-native spoke with her last year for a feature.

Allegedly, Bow promised to make an “intro” to one her songs after requesting that she send a split payment of $3000 to his cash app accounts. He also allegedly requested her phone number so that they could “build” before hand.

Rich Behavior sent screenshots of the completed payments, but never got a response, nor a feature. As a result, the rapper claimed that she’d be taking legal action while vowing to never reach out to artists again. See post below.