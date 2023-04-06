Bow Wow Reveals Diddy Checked Him Over Social Media Antics

Bow Wow has become a topic of social media jokes over the years and his behavior is partially responsible for it. The 36-year-old revealed that Diddy checked him over his social media antics a while back.

The “Let Me Hold You” rapper appeared on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast on Tuesday (April 5) and spoke about the challenges he endured transitioning from a child star to an adult in entertainment. The Columbus, Ohio rapper acknowledged that he had become a target of vitriol on social media, largely due to the advent of meme culture. He also admitted that his actions did not help his case, stating “That’s when it was like ‘Okay, a lot of this sh*t is self-inflicted.'”

Thankfully, Puff Daddy pulled him aside during a pajama party he was hosting, which Nelly and Snoop Dogg also attended. “That ni**a told me straight up: ‘Don’t be doing no clown sh*t. What’s wrong with you?’” the Like Mike actor recalled. “Ni**a you know we don’t associate with no clown sh*t. You Bow ni**a, you better understand your brand and get out here and go to work.”

“That conversation is what put everything in perspective for me,” Bow Wow continued. “Once I had that conversation, I’m like ‘Damn. I can’t be doing that dumb a** sh*t ’cause I’m around the top dogs.’”

Though Diddy’s advice was salient, the Beware Of Dog rapper hasn’t completely stepped away from internet horseplay. Back in November, he was campaigning to wrestle for All Elite Wrestling and shot his shot at Jade Cargill via Twitter. The TBS Champion harshly shut him down, saying “You can’t afford me Bow. Thanks but no thanks.”

They went back and forth before peacefully resolving things, or so we thought. Weeks later, at the Miami stop of The Millenium Tour, the two ran into each other and the situation got extremely heated to the point where security needed to separate Cargill’s crew from the rap star. AEW capitalized on the viral moment by having Bow Wow appear virtually on the Nov. 30 episode of Dynamite and allude to a future appearance on the wrestling promotion.

At least in this case, his antics could help him achieve his dream of entering a wrestling ring.