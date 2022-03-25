Bow Wow Wishes He “Stayed” With Snoop Dogg And Calls All His Albums “Mid”

Bow Wow attends the Black Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame Celebration Brunch at The Tabernacle on February 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss had time earlier this week to speak his mind with fans. During an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter on Wednesday (March 23), Bow Wow answered his followers’ questions on just about anything from future projects to rumors about him being the mystery man that Jayda Cheaves texted, which led to her breakup with Lil Baby (Spoiler alert: Bow Wow said it wasn’t him).

When Bow was asked what he would change about his career, the 35-year-old rapper said, “Stayed w Snoop. And never signed w nobody else.” While Bow Wow dropped his first two albums on Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def imprint, the rapper was discovered initially by Snoop Dogg at a concert in 1993. Snoop gave Bow the “Lil Bow Wow” moniker and introduced the young rapper to the world on “Gz and Hustlas” from Snoop’s classic debut album Doggystyle. When fans caught the subliminal shade at Jermaine Dupri, fans wanted to know more.

After one fan pointed out that Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri’s chemistry is “different,” the “Let Me Hold You” rapper said, “Me and jd have no work chemistry. I aint work with that boy in years. He do him and i do me.” When pressed more about it, he said he’s “cool” if he never works with the Atlanta producer again, but there’s no beef between the two. “Jd cool. We just don’t work together that’s all. Me n jd aint worked together in like 10 years. I gotta work with the man to be cool?”

Later in the Q&A, another fan asked Bow which one of his seven studio albums is his favorite. “None of them,” Bow Wow said. “They all mid. Yall think I’m playing, but I’m dead forreal.” When fans started naming their favorite Bow Wow albums, he shot them all down. “Wanted album mid to me. This is my opinion tho. All my albums mid. Just saying. Just because I did them dont mean I like em.”

Dont care for any of my albums.

Currently, Bow Wow is working on his final album, formerly titled Before 30. According to HipHopDX, Bow has plans to release the album on his mentor Snoop’s recently acquired Def Row Records and have Uncle Snoop executive produce the album. No word on when the album is expected to drop.