Bow Wow Urges Nelly To Marry Ashanti: “This Your Queen”

Bow Wow is urging Nelly to put an engagement ring on the finger of Ashanti amid rampant speculation that the former couple have resumed their romantic relationship with one another.

After footage of Nelly and Ashanti holding hands while attending the Gervonta Davis versus Ryan Garcia boxing match surfaced over the weekend, Bow Wow took it upon himself to hop on social media and advise his fellow rap star to put the cuffs on the R&B starlet.

“Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye-to-eye either,” the Ohio native wrote in the comment section of a post sharing a clip of Nelly and Ashanti spending time together at the fight, which took place on Saturday evening (April 22) at the T-Mobile Arena.

Bow Wow also poked fun at the “Country Grammar” rapper’s seeming hesitance to settle down, despite the 48-year-old nearing his 50th birthday. “But from little bro to big bro, STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO! You like 50. Sit your old ass down this your queen.”

The Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia boxing match marks the latest instance of Nelly and Ashanti being seen together in public, as the two stars have been romantically linked since appearing onstage together in August 2022. In December 2022, the pair performed at Power 98.3 and Power 96.1‘s “Under The Mistletoe” concert series in Glendale, Ariz., and were seen getting particularly touchy with one another, with Ashanti dancing in a sensual manner on Nelly while performing their 2008 track “Body On Me.”

Ashanti and Nelly first began dating in 2003, but would end their relationship after a decade together. In December 2022, during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the songstress revealed that the two were once again cordial following years of discord between the pair. “Before it was like [simulates punching the air in anger and frustration],” she shared at the time. “We have some conversations [now], so it was cool.”

Watch Ashanti’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen below.