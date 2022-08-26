Brandy To Star In Psychological Horror Film, ‘The Front Room’

Brandy Norwood attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Jenifer Lewis at Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Brandy Norwood has been chosen to start in an upcoming A24 production. According to Deadline, the legendary singer will appear in the psychological horror film, The Front Room.

The movie is set to be directed by Max and Sam Eggers, who previously worked on A24’s The Witch and The Lighthouse, making their filmmaking debut. A24 is set to produce the film with Two & Two Pictures’ Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari, Bryan Sonderman, Julia Oh, and David Hinojosa of 2 AM.

Brandy hit social media to voice her excitement for her upcoming role.

“God you’re Awesome!!!! I trust you with my entire life,” the singer typed. “Thank you for this amazing opportunity to work with this unbelievable cast, crew, and the studio everyone wants to work with and, of course, my Eggers fam.”

The independent entertainment company will also finance the project and handle its worldwide theatrical rollout. The film will also be an adaptation of Susan Hill’s short story of the same name.

The Front Room tells the story of a young couple who recently got pregnant. Through a series of events, they are forced to take in a family member who has been alienated from their family for unknown reasons.

Furthermore, the new A24 feature will star Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Andrew Burnap (WeCrashed, Broadway’s The Inheritance), and Neal Huff (Spotlight).

Elsewhere, Brandy recently conducted a passionate live performance of “Starting Now” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 1997’s Cinderella.

Brandy’s performance was filmed live at Disneyland with the acclaimed artist paying homage to Disney Princess such as Mulan and Princess Tiana from The Princess & the Frog.