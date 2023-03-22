Disney Shares First Look Of Brandy As Cinderella In ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’

Brandy Norwood and Paolo Montalban have aged like fine wine. On Wednesday (March 22), a first-look teaser was released of their appearance in Descendants: The Rise Of Red, the newest installment in the Disney franchise.

Back in November, it was confirmed that Norwood would reprise their roles as Cinderella from the 1997 Rodgers and Hammerstein’s remake. Montalban’s role as King Charming was announced just before the first-look was released. In the new film, the couple now have a daughter named Chloe (played by Malia Baker). The two previously appeared together for the 25th anniversary of the Whitney Houston-produced film.

A first-look teaser (below) was shared via YouTube Shorts following the news of Montalban’s return. In the clip, the Queens alum adorns a crown over a blue fishtail braid and an updated version of her signature blue gown. The iconic couple can also be seen taking promo photos while on set.

Descendants: The Rise Of Red follows Red (Kylie Cantrall), the Queen of Hearts’ (Rita Ora) rebellious daughter and Chloe, Cinderella’s naive child. In a statement, the description reads: “When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.”

It added, “The Descendants movies unfurled an imaginative mythology of two new lands, idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost, home to the teenage progeny of Disney’s most iconic characters and notably, its most notorious villains. The bold new story of Descendants: The Rise of Red returns to these lands and also takes audiences through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in Alice in Wonderland.”

Disney+ has yet to announce a release date for the film.