Brandy Thanks “Fam, Friends And Starz” For Support Following Health Scare

Brandy has confirmed a previously reported health scare via social media, taking to Twitter to thank fans and loved ones for their well wishes upon hearing the news.

“To my beloved fam, friends and starz, thank you for sending love and light my way,” the singer, 43, began. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support.”

pic.twitter.com/HExdT4qgDZ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) October 12, 2022

TMZ was first to report that the songstress had been hospitalized after EMS was called to her Los Angeles residence. Sources believe the star possibly had a seizure, which led to her hospital stay.

The “What About Us” artist will need to rest up in preparation for her next big project, as the Moesha alum is set to star in upcoming A24 psychological horror flick, The Front Room.

“God you’re Awesome!!!! I trust you with my entire life,” Ray J’s big sister shared on social media after landing the role. “Thank you for this amazing opportunity to work with this unbelievable cast, crew, and the studio everyone wants to work with and, of course, my Eggers fam.”

The flick is set to be directed by Max and Sam Eggers and will co-star Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap, and Neal Huff.