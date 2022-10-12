Brandy Hospitalized For “Possible Seizure” Following Home Health Scare

Singer Brandy attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Brandy has been hospitalized after possibly suffering a seizure.

The Vocal Bible, 43, is reportedly resting following a health scare Tuesday (Oct. 11), as law enforcement sources received an EMS call to Brandy’s home at noon, TMZ reports. Sources also told the gossip site that it is believed the “Almost Doesn’t Count” singer suffered a seizure and was taken to a local hospital.

Her parents, Sonja and Willie Norwood, are reportedly by her side as she continues to recover.

Last week, the actress took to social media to encourage her brother, Ray J, after the “One Wish” singer hinted at having suicidal thoughts.

“If I die tonight,” one caption read. “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz, I would jump off and die tonight.”

“SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit Now!!!????,” the singer questioned in another clip before his big sister chimed in.

“Need you bro @rayj ??,” the Cinderella actress, wrote via Instagram on Friday alongside a throwback photo of the siblings.

A rep for Brandy did not immediately return VIBE’s request for comment.