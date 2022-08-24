Brandy Enchants With “Starting Now” Performance At Disneyland

On Tuesday (August 23), R&B icon Brandy premiered a live performance of the enchanting song “Starting Now” to celebrate Disney’s World Princess Week 2022.

Filmed at Disneyland, the iconic castle glows with scenes from classic Disney princess movies including Cinderella, The Princess and The Frog and Mulan. Brandy captivates as she twirls around the portcullis of the castle in a hot pink flared dress, singing: “Starting now, there’s no room left for wondering/ Got a new vision of yourself, and she’s who you wanna be.”

“Happy #WorldPrincessWeek!” Brandy wrote on Instagram. “I’m so excited to share this special video performance of ‘Starting Now’ filmed at the @disneyland castle [sparkle emoji] #UltimatePrincessCelebration #NewMoon” She added, “Who performs at Disneyland in front of a castle that I’ve loved since I was a young girl. Wow. So grateful.”

“Starting Now” was released last May, serving as the official theme song for Disney’s 2021 Ultimate Princess Celebration. The track amped up the momentum for Disney’s World Princess week in August 2022.

The Full Moon songstress also participated in the 25th anniversary celebration for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella on Tuesday night (August 23). Starring as the first Black Cinderella in the 1997 version, Brandy spoke on working with the late-Whitney Houston as they recorded the soundtracked song “Impossible.”

“I remember like it was yesterday, and I’m nervous but I’m not nervous,” Brandy recalled about working with “Fairy God Mother” Whitney Houston. “I feel so … I can be myself around her and then she feels can be herself around me. This magic is happening and I’m like ‘Oh my god, she really sings like this.'” The clip goes on to show a hilarious moment between the two where Brandy struggled to match Houston’s octave.

In June, Brandy made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards joining Jack Harlow’s for a remix to his smash-hit “First Class.” She followed up with an announcement of her new partnership with Motown Records.

“Thank you God for a dream come true! I’m so excited to announce my partnership with @motownrecords and the incomparable @theethiopiandream. Thanks to my team and my beautiful fans for riding with me all these year,” Brandy wrote on Instagram.

Brandy’s last album was 2020’s b7. According to a recent interview with Rated R&B, the 43-year-old said she was eager to get back in the studio following her role on ABC’s Queens. “It’s not going to be no eight-year wait next time,” she said. “I’m too inspired and too on fire in my spirit. I can’t wait.”