Brian Tyree Henry Reacts To Career-First Oscar Nomination

Brian Tyree Henry attends the "Causeway" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

Brian Tyree Henry is an Academy Award-nominated actor.

On Tuesday (Jan. 25), the 40-year-old actor was named one of five nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category for the 2023 Oscars. Up for his role in Causeway, the on-screen talent shared his excitement for the career-first recognition with ET.

“AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” he said in a statement, followed by an assortment of emojis.

“And in such amazing company!!! I’m so grateful. And to the random man in the elevator who saw me scream at the news, thank you for hugging me and not freaking out!!!!!!”

Apple TV+

Causeway is an Apple original film starring Jennifer Lawrence, released in November 2022. According to the official description the movie, it “is an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans.” Additionally, Apple TV’s The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse was nominated for Best Animated Short.

“At Apple, our creative ambition is to bring powerful stories that celebrate our shared humanity to audiences across the globe and so we couldn’t be happier that the Academy today has recognized these hopeful, uplifting, and moving films,” said Matt Dentler, head of features, Apple Original Films in a press release following the Oscar nominations.

“The beauty of friendship and found families is explored in different but equally insightful ways in these two motion pictures and we are immensely proud of the nominees.”

Watch the trailer for Causeway below.