Britney Spears Approves Cardi B Name-Dropping Her In “Put It On Da Floor Again”

Cardi B’s Britney Spears line in the remix to Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” has been heard by the pop star herself. The Bronx rapper rhymes, “Ni**a, cry for what?/ B**ch, these are Denim Tears/ I’m sexy dancing in the house/ I feel like Britney Spears.”

Spears, who regularly shares videos of her dancing in her home, tweeted a clip on Monday (July 25) posing with her partner Sam Asghari as her name was said in the song. Britney wore a brown ensemble this time, matching Asghari. See the clip below.

In 2019, Cardi B spoke with Entertainment Tonight and voiced her support for the pop icon. “I’m a very big Britney Spears fan. I love you and I totally understand, fame will totally drive you insane,” she said.

Britney Spears was a force to be reckoned with in the music industry during her active music career. The “Oops I Did It Again” star garnered six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart between 1999 and 2011. Spears also has 14 Top 10 records on the Hot 100, including her popular hits, “Baby One More Time,” “Womanizer,” “I’m A Slave 4 U,” “Toxic,” and more.

Cardi B sends a message of support to Britney Spears, talks about why it was so important for her to open up about her liposuction, and reacts to finding out she was booked to work on her first Mother’s Day with Kulture. pic.twitter.com/1YAlzywdH7 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 9, 2019

Spears recently joined will.i.am for their latest collaboration “Mind Your Business.” The club track has also raised eyebrows as fans were questioning if the vocals on the single actually belong to the 41-year-old. In a recent interview with Variety, the Black Eyed Peas member settled the rumors as he simply confirmed that it is Spears’ voice on the song, but wouldn’t reveal when the track was recorded.

“Here it is, 2023, people want to hear this. But they ask, when did I record this with Britney? And is that really Britney on it? Yes, it is,” he explained. “When did I record it? That’s not important. For example, I have a track from several records ago, ‘Girl Like Me.’ I wrote and produced it for Shakira in 2008, but it came out in 2021. That’s a lot of fermenting.”

He added, “Not everything should be instant. If you want to make great wine, there’s no such thing as instant wine. Intoxication on anything that you consume takes a while. Sh*t’s gotta sit around for a minute… fine-tune it, perfect it. Certain things come out when they’re supposed to come out. ‘Mind Your Business’ needed time. Now, at this time, it is perfect.”

