Bronny James Diagnosed With Congenital Heart Defect, Family Says

Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bronny James has been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, ESPN reports.

James suffered from cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC in July 2023, resulting in his collapse. Later that month, LeBron and his son visited Rochester, Minn.’s Mayo Clinic, to have his heart checked out.

Results from these tests have concluded that Bron and Savannah James’ eldest son most likely suffered from “an inherited condition.” In an official statement, the LeBron Family Foundation spoke to the diagnosis and stated that Bronny is expected to make a “full recovery.”

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” the statement said. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

The outlet also reported that James was first hospitalized at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after his collapse. He was released three days later.

At the time of the collapse, LeBron and his family sent out a message to their supporters. They detailed what happened to Bronny and thanked USC for acting swiftly.

“Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” the statement read. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update [the] media when there is more information…LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James committed to USC to play basketball in May 2023. The Sierra Canyon star announced his decision via Instagram. His IG post included a photo of himself in the Trojans’ locker room and another featuring the player donning the university’s red and yellow uniforms. “Fight on #committed,” the McDonald’s All-American wrote in the caption.