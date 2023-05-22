Bronny James Gets Dripped Out In Custom Chrome Hearts Fit For Senior Prom

Bronny James #6 of the West team looks on during the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Bronny James went to his senior prom this past weekend, and stepped up to the challenge of showing out. The 18-year-old sported a custom Chrome Hearts outfit, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

LeBron James and Savannah James, the hooper’s parents, shared photos of his ensemble on Sunday (May 21). “Prom 2023,” his mother wrote in between Black heart emojis. “Lost for words on this one *tears of joy emoji*.”

His father, animated as ever, echoed her emotions. “TOUGH,” King James wrote in all caps preceding several fire emojis. “Chrome Hearts Big Steppa VIBEZ!!! #Prom2023 #HandsomeYoungMan @bronny. P.S. The best Prom outfit of ALL-TIME!! Insane!!!”

Prom is just the latest exciting moment in Bronny James’ life. The Sierra Canyon hooper recently committed to play basketball for the University Of Southern California. He made the announcement on May 6 via an Instagram post where he is seen inside the USC Trojans’ locker room. “Fight on *peace sign emoji* #committed,” he wrote.

Bronny’s basketball future had been a huge topic of discussion over the last few years, especially as LeBron James’ NBA career seemingly winds down. The four-time NBA Champion expressed an interest in being able to play with his son professionally, so this move puts him one step closer to making that dream a reality.

The L.A. Times reported that Ohio State and Oregon were also potential landing spots for the talented guard, and it was even rumored that he would forego college and join the G League Ignite. Alas, Bronny James will be a member of the USC Trojans men’s basketball team and make history as the first member of the James family to go to college, according to his father.

No NBA team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit ? pic.twitter.com/n7pHUHq7Kp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 21, 2023

LeBron James still believes the Lakers can make history and come back from a 3-0 deficit, something no team in NBA history has ever done in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/dLZVkBgcFc — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) May 21, 2023

Another uncertainty, in addition to whether LeBron James and Bronny James will play together, is whether he will remain a four-time NBA Champion by the time his son enters the league. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently down 3-0 to the Denver Nuggets, a deficit that 149 teams have tried to overcome and failed. LBJ has a knack for making history, having led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a comeback victory while holding a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the classic 2016 NBA Finals.

While this mountain is a bit higher to overcome and he is seven years deeper into his career than that epic NBA Finals performance, LeBron stated he has full belief in the Lakers’ ability to win four straight games and make it to the NBA Finals again.