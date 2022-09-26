‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Dead at 25

Brooke Bailey Attends The Eric Bellinger Grammy Week Lounge Lounge at Suite 36. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images)

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, according to her grieving mother.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey ???,” Bailey, 45, captioned an Instagram carousel of snaps of her late daughter, which included gorgeous selfies, family photos and pics of Kayla as a child. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon ??.”

Bailey also changed her bio on the social media page, adding another tribute to her baby girl, writing, “FOREVER ??Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack.”

The reality star did not reveal Kayla’s cause of death.

Fans and fellow celebs proceeded to offer well wishes within her comment section, with fellow Basketball Wives alum Jennifer Williams writing, “Love you Brooke, condolences ??.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams added, “Jesus?? I’m praying for you ! Sorry for your loss,” while actress/ Love & Hip Hop star Erika Pinkett offered, “I’m so sorry queen ?????? May God cover you and give you the strength needed during this trying time. ????????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Bailey also took to her Instagram Stories to share other condolences received from family and friends.