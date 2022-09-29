Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Identified As Victim Of Fatal Car Crash

The cause of death for Kayla Nicole Bailey — the late 25-year-old daughter of reality star Brooke Bailey — has been revealed.

According to PEOPLE, the 25-year-old was the victim of a fatal car accident on Sunday (Sept.25) near Memphis, Tenn. The outlet also confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, Julius Weaver, 38, also died as a result of the crash.

“Vehicle # 1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the rear of vehicle # 2 which was stopped in the traffic lane due to crash at that location,” read a statement to PEOPLE from the Memphis Police Department. “The Vehicle #1 driver and passenger were pronounced deceased.”

Local news outlet WREG reported Weaver died at the scene while Bailey was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. While the accident continues to be investigated, law enforcement believes the driver was “inattentive” when he ran into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped due to a separate crash.

Brooke Bailey broke the news of her daughter’s passing on social media, uploading a digital tribute to Instagram.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey,” she wrote in the caption, followed by the purple heart emoji, the dove, and the broken red heart. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon,” she continued, ending with the prayer hands.

Her reality television peers, Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams of Basketball Wives and Porsha Williams of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, commented with heartfelt condolences on the post. Celebrities such as JT of City Girls, actress Niecy Nash and rappers YG and Nicki Minaj also shared warm messages with Bailey.

“My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!!” Brooke wrote in an Instagram Story according to PEOPLE. “The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated. Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love, and attention.”

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to Brooke Bailey and Kayla Nicole’s family and friends during this time.