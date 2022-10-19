Bryson Tiller’s Howard University Visit Gets Chaotic

Bryson Tiller participates in a celebrity challenge at The SHAQ Bowl for Super Bowl LV on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Much like his latest single, Bryson Tiller has been “Outside” preparing people for his forthcoming untitled album. The 29-year-old’s return to the limelight has many people excited, especially after he soundtracked the year 2015 with his Triple Platinum album Trapsoul. That excitement led to chaos during his Tuesday (Oct. 18) visit to Howard University.

The Tweet above includes a video showing a sea of students surrounding the Louisville artist with their phones out as he appears to be getting picked up from off the ground. An accompanying picture shows Pen Griffey looking through the glass of a door, almost in fear of the number of people trying to get to him.

The wildest part of this Tweet comes with a photo of a group iMessage conversation where students are discussing a rumor that the Twitch streamer was bitten. “This is ghetto … they were biting him ????” one student said. A few others questioned it before another member of the group chat confirmed what really happened, saying “I HEARD THAT JUST NOW. They were biting and stomping on him.”

bryson tiller is rly a generational artist bc how df he got these kids at howard chasing him like he MJ ? pic.twitter.com/ljlozXITV2 — Seun (@seunnyc) October 18, 2022

Social media had a field day as more was revealed. One user Tweeted, “Does your mother know you lost a shoe running after Bryson Tiller?” and another said, “Bryson is never coming back here, he going from Howard straight to a therapy session.”

does your mother know you lost a shoe running after bryson tiller? — amigga (@_KILLA_KEV) October 18, 2022

bryson is never coming back here, he going from howard straight to a therapy session — _a.sh.ley._ (@blameitonash) October 18, 2022

Despite the madness, it is safe to assume that the “Gotta Move On” singer is pleased to see his fans so happy to see him. Although, it may have also been a sign that he needs to beef up his security.