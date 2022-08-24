Bud’da Recruits Eric Bellinger And Shanice For Sesame Street’s ‘Mecha Builders’ Theme Song

Multi-platinum and Emmy Award-winning producer Bud’da has teamed up with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger and legendary singer Shanice for the theme song of Sesame Street‘s new show, Mecha Builders. After having worked with Ice Cube, Westside Connection, Dr. Dre, and more, Bud’da’s writing and production skills have been used to amp up the beloved children’s program.

Back in April, Bellinger announced his newest venture on Twitter. “Excited to announce that I’m singing the official theme song for @hbomax’s brand new @sesamestreet series alongside @shaniceonline written and produced by the Legend himself @Buddamann1! Mecha Builders airs May 9th!!! It’s Eazy!!!” he tweeted.

Mecha Builders‘ show characters include Mecha Elmo, Mecha Cookie Monster, and Mecha Abby. The series is available via Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

More songs for the new show are on the way, as well as two songs for Sesame Street’s campaign “Coming Together.” Other film and TV music credits for multi-platinum producer Bud’da include hit TV shows B.M.F., Swagger, Ravens Home, The Chi and Our Kind of People.

Take a listen to Sesame Street‘s Mecha Builders theme song below.