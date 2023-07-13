Bun B Compares Meeting Taylor Swift To When He Met Beyoncé And Barack Obama

Bun B met Taylor Swift for the first time during an exclusive game of UNO in New York City on Tuesday night (July 11) — leaving him moved by the encounter.

Not only did the UGK legend get to meet the leader of the “Swifties,” he also compared the meeting to the time he met Barack Obama and Beyoncé, who both made him feel “seen and heard.”

“About last night… got a call in the middle of dinner to meet Matt from @astorclubnyc at an Uno game,” the Trill Burgers owner captioned a photo of himself and Swift. “Random. Turns out it’s @questlove party with food from cannabis chef/educator @thechefnikki which was amazing.”

He continued, “Quest calls @jazzbeezy who I hadn’t sent in years. On my way out he says ‘I have to have a picture with you and Taylor.’ Who turns out to be THE Taylor. As in @taylorswift who couldn’t have been more kind and personable. I’ve only ever met 2 other people who make you feel this seen and heard in an interaction before and that’s @barackobama and @beyonce.”

He then asked the important question: “Does this make me a Swiftie?” See post below.

Making others feel warm and invited may be a superpower of the Pop singer, as she’s also made other rappers turn “Swiftie.”

Flavor Flav has proudly shared his love for the “Bad Blood” singer, even sporting a T-shirt with her lyrics on it at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet back in March. During an interview with iHeart, the Public Enemy vet dubbed himself a “Swiftie,” saying that he has “always [loved] Taylor Swift’s music.”

“I’m a Swiftie as you can tell! I’m here to support her! I’m here to support my girl,” he boasted. “I wanna meet her, too. One day.”

He did indeed get to meet Swift and connect with fellow fans during one of her concert stops in June. Flav also sported a wrist full of custom Taylor Swift bracelets.

Flav enjoyed his time at the Detroit stop of the Eras Tour so much, he requested a fan to make custom Flavor Flav bracelets for him to wear at another show date of Swift’s.

“Swifties,,, I wanna hire one of y’all to make me some custom Flavor Flav bracelets to trade for the next Eras Tour stop ya boy hits up,,,, Who can help,??” he asked.