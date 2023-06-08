Bun B Opens First Trill Burger Brick & Mortar In Houston

Bun B has officially opened up the first Trill Burgers brick and mortar in Houston. On Wednesday (June 7), the UGK emcee took to Instagram to reveal his major milestone, uploading several posts spreading the word about his first location.

“It’s been a dream for us, and it’s actually coming true,” Bun expressed. “It’s been our sole goal to open up an establishment where we can serve you guys Trill Burgers consistently at a high level on a daily basis. And now we’re ready to do it. We are now officially open for business, ready to serve you.”

“The day is finally here! Our soft opening is happening as we speak, and we are so excited to serve you Houston,” he continued in another IG post.

The new brick and mortar is located on 3607 S Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in Houston, TX, with limited parking. Bun’s inaugural location replaces one of H-town’s longest-running James Coney Island establishments and features a drive-through for customers.

Since its August 2021 debut, Trill Burger has been met with critical acclaim. And even before Bun opened his first permanent location, the rapper’s sandwich was crowned the best burger in America.

In July 2022, Good Morning America declared Trill Burger the winner of the coveted label.

According to Eater Houston, Trill Burgers won the title over finalists Philadelphia’s Lucky’s Last Chance, the Companion in Atlanta, and Babe’s Meat & Counter of Miami. Bun B spoke about winning the best burger in America title and plans for the Trill Burger brand as per the outlet.

“It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense to be in Times Square having won the best burger in America live on Good Morning America,” Bun B said. “It’s not even in the realm of things that we would have imagined for this brand. We just wanted to put in hard work and be justified for what we did, and today we got the ultimate validation. I can’t wait to bring this burger to America.”