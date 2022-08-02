Bun B’s Trill Burgers Crowned Best Burger In America

Since its inception in August 2021, Trill Burger has made its rounds by way of pop-up shops. Now, Bub B’s eatery has been crowned the home of the best burger in America.

On Friday (July 29), Good Morning America announced the winners of their annual burger competition, with Trill Burger taking home the gold. Bun B, legally named Bernard Freeman, was crowned the winner after snagging the required three out of five votes from the GMA judges.

According to Eater Houston, Trill Burgers beat out burger competition finalists Philadelphia’s Lucky’s Last Chance, the Companion in Atlanta, and Babe’s Meat & Counter of Miami.

Bun B’s Trill Burgers named nation’s best on ‘Good Morning America’ https://t.co/dzXq7ZeZYm — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) July 30, 2022

Bun B spoke about winning the best burger in America title and plans for the Trill Burger brand as per the outlet.

“It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense to be in Times Square having won the best burger in America live on Good Morning America,” Bun B said following the successful burger performance.

“It’s not even in the realm of things that we would have imagined for this brand. We just wanted to put in hard work and be justified for what we did, and today we got the ultimate validation. I can’t wait to bring this burger to America.”

Bun B and Trill Burger are bringing their award-winning beef sandwich to New York’s Rock the Bells music festival as a pop-up shop on Saturday, August 6. The best burger in America is scheduled to open an official brick-and-mortar later this year.

Watch Bun B take part in the Good Morning America segment and burger competition below.