Bun B And Wife Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Vow Renewal

Legendary Houston Rapper Bun B Toast to His 50th Birthday and Hip-Hop with a Surprise Party Hosted by CÎROC, Crown Royal and Tequila Don Julio in Houston on Sunday March 19, 2023

Bun B and his wife Angela Walls renewed their vows on Sunday (March 19) during an intimate gathering of family, friends, and people in the music industry. According to a press release, guests were in attendance for a surprise party celebrating the Houston rapper’s 50th birthday and were surprised themselves with the reaffirmation ceremony.

ESSENCE reported Pastor Keion Robinson officiated the romantic ceremony, which took place in front of a very small group of guests in the downstairs area of the Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston before the couple relocated upstairs for the party.

“I want to thank everybody for coming out tonight for my vow renewal, for my birthday party,” he announced according to the outlet. “Everybody in here is somebody I got love for and I know got love for me. God bless y’all.”

The birthday party included a performance from the Trill OG himself as well as music from DJ Mr. Rogers and food from Bun B’s Trill Burgers. Hosted by DIAGEO the affair also recognized the Hip Hop 50 anniversary toasting with CÎROC, Crown Royal, and Tequila Don Julio cocktails.

Take a look at footage and photos from the upscale event below.

Bun B’s 50th Birthday Celebration at The Contemporary Arts Museum in Houston, Texas on Sunday, March 19, 2023 Jamaal Ellis

Bun B’s 50th Birthday Celebration at The Contemporary Arts Museum in Houston, Texas on Sunday, March 19, 2023 Jamaal Ellis

Bun B’s 50th Birthday Celebration at The Contemporary Arts Museum in Houston, Texas on Sunday, March 19, 2023 Jamaal Ellis

Bun B’s 50th Birthday Celebration at The Contemporary Arts Museum in Houston, Texas on Sunday, March 19, 2023 Jamaal Ellis

Bun B’s 50th Birthday Celebration at The Contemporary Arts Museum in Houston, Texas on Sunday, March 19, 2023 Jamaal Ellis