Bun B Delivers Commencement Speech At Pendulum Ink Academy’s Inaugural Ceremony

The school's mission is to provide aspiring Hip-Hop artists with "the education and tools necessary to succeed in the music industry."

Bun B at Netflix "MO" premiere, wearing a Black t-shirt and Black hat.
Bun B attends Netflix's "MO" exclusive sneak peek and conversation at The DeLuxe Theater on August 17, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Bob Levey/Getty Images for Netflix

Pendulum Ink Academy, the first school focused on Hip-Hop lyricism, celebrated its inaugural graduating class earlier this year. Bun B served as the commencement speaker and raved about the importance of such an institution.

“In my 31 years, I have never seen anything like what you guys have accomplished in the last eight months,” the Houston rapper said during the Feb. 26 ceremony in Atlanta. “And the reason I haven’t seen it is because it didn’t exist. I have to say, I don’t think ‘academy’ does it justice because I feel like this is also a wellness center.”

“We deal in space where you’re not allowed to express your vulnerability,” Bun continued. “Until today. I am honored to be the commencement speaker for the first Hip-Hop and lyric academy in the world, that not only addresses the craft, but has a care and concern for the creators.”

The Trill artist closed his speech by congratulating the staff and graduating students on a job well done and led them in their “L” hand symbol which signifies “Long Live Lyricism.”

Pendulum Ink Academy was founded by GRAMMY-winning songwriter Mickey Factz and champion battle rapper Chilla Jones. The school is also co-owned by Comikbook Cam, Jeff Walker of Rhymecology, and Rob Nice of Rap Seminar. The academy’s curriculum offered lectures and mentorship opportunities from rappers such as Ab-Soul, Benny The Butcher, Rah Digga, Ransom, Pharoahe Monch, and more.

It was also based on writing, performing, and understanding the music industry, and included classes like Creative Writing, Content Creation, Criminology in Hip Hop, Hip Hop According to Finance, and The Visual Aesthetics of Hip Hop. One unique aspect of Pendulum Ink Academy is Rhymecology, which focused on mental health and helped students reimagine their personal stories through rhymes.

Interested in participating in the Pendulum Ink Academy? You can apply at pendulumink.com or email info@pendulumink.com.

