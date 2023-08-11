Bun B Calls Tory Lanez Prison Sentence A Wake-Up Call For Violence Against Women

Tory Lanez’s 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in July 2020 has fostered a multitude of opinions. Bun B recently shared his thoughts on the matter, saying it was a wake-up call for violence against women as a whole, and not just within Hip-Hop.

“I think it’s a wake-up call for violence against women,” the 50-year-old rapper told TMZ on Thursday (Aug. 10). “I don’t think this has anything to do with Hip-Hop. If there were nobody in Hip-Hop involved in this, this would still not be a good thing for us to see in this world right now.”

The Trill Burgers owner had previously ripped into the Daystar artist back in 2020 for what he did but took a softer approach when asked if he had anything to say to him this time around. “Look man, just keep your head up, you know?” Bun said. “Obviously, Tory might not be the biggest fan of mine, but I don’t wish prison on anybody and I hope he comes home safe.”

Bun B didn’t have such encouraging words for Tory Lanez back in August 2020, fresh off of the shooting. “I tried to be impartial and cool about this — man, f**k that! F**k Tory Lanez, okay,” he said in a video. “And I don’t care if this go viral. I’m from Houston and if somebody woulda done something to Meg in this city, we woulda rode.”

He continued, empathizing with Megan Thee Stallion for being alone in Los Angeles and having lost her mother, father, and grandmother. He expressed responsibility for her well-being, especially being from the same city: “So as the O.G. in Houston, I’m standing up. Tory Lanez did some h*e-a** sh*t, period. Yeah, I know Tory, I know his manager, I know all of ’em. F**k all that, though. If the man on drugs, get him some goddamn rehab. If the man got mental health issues, get him some therapy.”

“But you not gon’ just sit here and shoot this girl, and we not say nothing,” he affirmed. “This is not real ni**a sh*t, it’s not! Anytime a man hurts a woman, that’s obsession. That ain’t love, that’s obsession. He had no reason to shoot this girl.” Check out Bun’s rant above.

Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week, responded to Bun on the track “Sorry But I Had To….” It was on his September 2020 album Daystar, his first release after the news came out that he shot Meg.

“We got Bun B on Live sayin’ I should burn in a cage/ In these times of Black lives, he sayin’ I should turn to a slave/ If C pimP heard that, then my ni**a would have a rage right now,” he rapped. “No diss to Pimp and Bun, but you made ‘Big Pimpin,’ son/ Pourin’ champagne on women faces while they flick they tongue/ I’m too young to give you lessons, but I’d like to give you one/ Please stay the f**k up out my case, I ain’t convicted, son.” Check out the track above.