Burna Boy’s London Stadium Show To Livestream On Apple Music

Burna Boy attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France.

Burna Boy’s landmark June 3 concert at London Stadium will be available to stream on Apple Music Live on Wednesday (July 19), Variety reports.

The momentous occasion made Burna the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the United Kingdom and featured guest performances from Stormzy, JHus, Dave, and Popcaan. The “African Giant” spoke about the unforgettable night in a statement for the Apple Music Live announcement, detailing the afrobeat celebration.

“I had an unforgettable experience performing at London Stadium,” Burna Boy said. “The energy from the crowd was unmatched, and I’m grateful to all my fans for their unwavering support. Being featured in Apple Music Live is an incredible opportunity to share this historic moment with my fans worldwide. I’m excited for everyone to witness the magic we created that night. Special thanks to Apple Music for capturing and showcasing the performance.”

The announcement arrives on the heels of the Nigerian artist becoming the first African artist to sell out a United States stadium show. On July 8, 2023, Burna Boy’s Love, Damini world tour hit the New York Mets stadium, selling out the locale with 41,000 seats total.

In April 2022, the Grammy award-winner became the first Nigerian artist to sell out the legendary Madison Square Garden, selling over 30,000 tickets for the venue.

Burna Boy’s sold-out London Stadium show will hit Apple Music, apple TV+, and Burna Boy’s TikTok page on Wednesday, July 19, at 12 p.m. PT.

Elsewhere in the acclaimed artist‘s career, he recently snagged an accolade for winning Best International Act at the 2023 BET Awards. The Nigerian recording artist took home his third BET Best International Act trophy after beating Aya Nakamura, Central Cee, Ella Mai, K.O, L7nnon, Ayra Starr, Stormzy, Tiakola, and Uncle Waffles.