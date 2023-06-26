Busta Rhymes Gets Emotional Receiving 2023 BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Busta Rhymes received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (June 26). Swizz Beatz and Marlon Wayans presented the Hip-Hop icon with the honor as a sizzle reel showed off Busta’s greatness.

The clip featured collaborators who worked on music with him throughout his career, including Missy Elliott, Diddy, Mariah Carey, Pharrell Williams, Chuck D, and more. The “Dungeon Dragon” then took the stage for a lengthy emotional speech, recalling his origin story after his group, Leaders of the New School, broke up.

“All right. So, I’m going to wear it on my sleeve. I do want to cry,” Rhymes shared, as the crowd cheered him on. “I’m going to say I am grateful that the blessing that has been bestowed upon me and this gift that I have been given and this fire that continues to burn as a passion in my soul, that allows me to get into any situation — from the stage to collabing with whoever — and making sure that I am far from the weak link.”

“Because I enjoy walking away from a situation saying, ‘I bust a**!’ It’s just me trying to continue to advance the culture and continue to contribute in a significant way,” the Brooklynite added. “I see so many people in here that I have known and grown with for a long time, you’re watching me grow and I love y’all and I know y’all love me.”

Between his lyrics, epic music videos, and entertaining performances Busta Rhymes for over 25 years has given us timeless music. Tonight we give you your flowers with this BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award.

But Busta isn’t finished yet as the legend recently dropped off his latest single, “Beach Balls” featuring BIA. The summertime single was released on Friday (June 23) and featured the two rappers trading bars on the beach.

Michael Garcia directs the raunchy video, which is shot in a panoramic style using a seemingly continuous shot, with each scene seamlessly attached to the previous one.

Watch Busta Rhymes’ full speech at the 2023 BET Awards above.