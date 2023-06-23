Busta Rhymes, BIA Vibe With “Beach Balls” In New Video

Busta Rhymes and BIA team up for “Beach Balls” plus an accompanying video. The summertime single was released on Friday (June 23) and featured the two rappers trading bars on the beach.

Michael Garcia directs the raunchy video, which begins with a woman’s body symbolizing a beach, with the lady’s sex organ depicted as fresh water. Throughout the video, the pair dance, vibe, and flirt with beachgoers along the sandy locale. “Beach Balls” is shot in a panoramic style using a seemingly continuous shot, with each scene seamlessly attached to the previous one.

DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, and Spliff Star all make cameos in the video as they get lit to the summer-ready jam, with the latter providing comedic relief. The legendary rapper busts rhymes about his career while also spitting some sexually playful bars about an unnamed suitor.

“I inflated the plot, ever since the day of crack sales/ I upgraded the block, ni**a/ Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah-yeah/Louis and that Gucci make a bug in Bergdorf/ And drag me to a dressing room and give me top until she coughin,’” he raps. “Waterfallin’, suckin’ on these beach balls/ And all these bi**hes walkin’ round me talkin’ ’bout, ‘I miss you’/ Never kiss ’em but I always hit ’em back to DR.”

It’s unclear whether the cut will be a part of his upcoming album, but Swizz Beatz, who is attached to his next project, did upload two posts about “Beach Balls” to his Instagram.

In May 2023, Swizzy took to social media to “let the cat out the bag,” announcing that Pharrell, Timbaland, and himself would be executive producing the Brooklynite’s next LP.

“It’s 2023 my bro got all new deals, all new music coming out,” Swizz said. “I just want to take the time to say that I appreciate my brother Busta Rhymes for his longevity, his distinctive style [and] voice. I wish everybody a long career like Busta Rhymes. He’s the biggest deal.”

