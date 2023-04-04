Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, And More Pop Out For Salaam Remi’s MuseZeuM Collection

Salaam Remi is stepping into his visual artistry. The Grammy award-winning producer‘s MuseZeuM Collection pop-up took over Legacy NYC on Monday (April 3). His event showcased tangible fine art, limited edition merch, and Web3 digital collectibles created and curated by Remi himself.

The four-day event included appearances from Q-Tip, Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, Large Professor, M1 of Dead Prez, Joell Ortiz, Rsonist, Roxanne Shante, DJ Cool Vee, Dj Teddy Ted, Fab 5 Freddy, Ro James, Sway, Ralph McDaniels, Angie Martinez, Barry Weiss and more.

In an official press release, Remi, 50, spoke about the collection, calling the opportunity to showcase his love for the arts a “dream come true.”

“As a lifelong creative and huge fan and patron of the art world, this is a dream come true. It’s an honor to be able to create a space where icons and emerging artists will be able to collaborate and benefit from their works at the highest level. MuseZeuM will be the ongoing home for creatives to showcase their works.”

Creator Trigger / @Newd4yjovi; DONJAI GILMORE / @donjaididit; Sean Bell / @shotsbyseanbell

In other MuseZeuM news, its Miami Beach headquarters is set to launch a concert series called Midnight at MuseZeuM. Rakim is scheduled as the series’ first performer to hit the stage at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday (April 22). Tickets for Midnight at MuseZeuM can be purchased at dice.fm.

Elsewhere, an album that features Salaam Remi’s production, has gone platinum. Last year, Jazmine Sullivan’s Fearless was certified platinum by the RIAA, with over one million units sold. Her 2008 debut LP became the songbird’s first platinum-selling album to date.

Additionally, singles “Need U Bad” (produced by Missy Elliott) and “Bust Your Windows” (produced by Salaam Remi) are both certified platinum.

