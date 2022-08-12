Busta Rhymes To Receive Icon Honor At 2022 BMI Rap And R&B Awards

Busta Rhymes will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Sept. 7. This year’s ceremony marks the return of the private in-person event, which will b held at the LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach, Fla. According to AllHipHop, BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative Catherine Brewton, will serve as cohosts.

The official press release shares the organization’s decision to celebrate Rhymes while highlighting the emcee’s contributions to music and beyond.

“As one of the pioneers of Hip Hop, we are excited to honor Busta Rhymes as a BMI Icon,” Brewton expressed. “Through his award-winning solo work, countless collaborations and acting, Busta is a true innovator in every sense of the word and has made a dynamic impact on legions of fans and music creators worldwide.”

O’Neill continued, speaking to the rapper’s impact through his signature delivery.

“His quick wit and intricate rapping style have made him legendary, inspiring many young performers to follow in his footsteps. We’re looking forward to a fantastic night of great music.”

Busta Rhymes’ career began in the early ’90s with the Hip-Hop group, Leaders of the New School. He later became an in-demand artist appearing on tracks for other artists before officially going solo in 1996. At this time, Rhymes dropped “Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check,” the breakout track from 1996’s The Coming.

Rhymes has received numerous accolades and awards throughout his career, including six BET Awards, eight BMI Awards, a Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Award, and a Soul Train Award. He’s also been nominated for 12 Grammys and 16 MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper recently appeared at the Rock the Bells Festival, where he performed hits spanning his entire career. See a clip below.