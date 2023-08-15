Busta Rhymes Gifts NY Rapper Scar Lip Her First Diamond Chain

Bronx rapper, Scar Lip, continues to get embraced by her Hip-Hop peers and vets of the genre. As one of the most unique rising stars straight out of the Big Apple, Busta Rhymes just co-signed the “This Is New York” spitter in a major way.

On Sunday (Aug. 13), Scar Lip shared a clip to Instagram of Busta donning her with her first iced-out neck piece, while back stage at 50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour.

“Busta Rhymes gifted me a Diamond chain,” she captioned a video of her beaming from ear to ear. “I never got anything like this before. Thank you for believing in me. I love u so much.” She also dubbed her new jewelry her “first diamond chain.”

The “Beach Ball” emcee also shared the precious moment on his IG, with a touching message to Scar.

“THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T EVER STOP!!! IT’S OUR DUTY TO SHARE THE BLESSINGS IN ANY AND EVERY WAY WE CAN!! @scar_lip YOU ARE BLESSED AND YOU WILL CONTINUE TO BE BLESSED!!!,” he wrote. “CONTINUE TO WALK IN YOUR PURPOSE AND DON’T WVER BLOCK YOUR BLESSINGS!!” Busta credited Swizz Beatz for bringing his attention to Scar, as well as Darrin Dean and Mona Scott Young for guiding her.

“KEEP SHINING LOVE ONE!! ENJOY YOUR GIFT!! THERE’S MANY MORE TO COME!!,” he concluded.

Scar Lip and Busta Rhymes perform onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on August 10, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Since the onset of her popularity, which stemmed from freestyles she would post on TikTok rapping about a “glizzy,” other Hip-Hop giants have shown her love. Snoop Dogg showed his support by remixing her breakout hit into, “This is Cali,” which he also performed with her at Hip-Hop 50 Live held at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 11.

“Ni**a move, don’t you see these gangstas on yo a**?/ Ni**a move, who ain’t go no problem taking all your cash/ Ni**a move, now this bi**h ni**a talking fast/ Got him on his knees, crying, beggin for a pass/ I ain’t got no time for the lovely dovey sh*t/ We at LAX on yo a**, carousel six/ All you see blood ni**as, eses, and hella crips,” Snoop raps on the remix.

Take a look at the video for “This Is Cali” below.

Swiss Beatz helped Scar Lip announce her signing to Epic Records earlier this year, ahead of including her in the track “Take ‘Em Out” with Jadakiss and Benny The Butcher.

“I honestly feel like DMX sent Scar Lip my way,” Swizz spoke of Scar while visiting Audacy’s Hip-Hop Made podcast in May. “Because she’s too much of his energy. Like I’ve never seen an artist that just naturally has what I know DMX has. And they’re two different artists, two different levels, yes. But I’m not talking about that. I’m talking about in here.”

“That sister’s been through a lot like dog been through a lot,” Swizz said. “When you sit with her, she’s amazing and has a great heart, the same way X had a great heart. She just represents the have-nots, like X represents the have-nots. And for her to have gone through all those different things and still have a smile on her face. I’m like, ‘Man, she gotta win.’”

Check out Scar Lip getting her diamond chain from Busta Rhymes above and revisit her hard-hitting track “This Is New York” below.