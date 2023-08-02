Busta Rhymes Reveals An Intimate Moment Led To Him Living Healthier Life

Busta Rhymes revealed that an intimate moment gone wrong attributed to the rapper living a healthier lifestyle.

During an interview with Men’s Health, the acclaimed emcee discussed the near-death experience that opened his eyes to his ailing health. Busta detailed losing his father in 2014 and developing poor eating and drinking habits during the pandemic to cope with the loss, admitting he never “properly dealt with.”

The “Dungeon Dragon’s” poor lifestyle choices resulted in the artist developing polyps on his vocal cords, causing a “90 percent blockage in [his] throat.” His life flashed before his eyes during an instance with an ex-lover that left him struggling to catch his breath, which he described as a “mindf**k.”

“One night, I was getting ready to have an intimate moment with my ex [and] I had a breathing issue after the intimate interaction. I was having a really difficult time breathing, so I got up, and I walked out of the bedroom so she wouldn’t panic seeing me trying to keep myself calm,” Busta recalls of the incident. “I was trying to inhale, and it felt like it wasn’t working. I felt like I was having an asthma attack, but I don’t have asthma… That was scaring me so much that it was a mindf**k, because I had to stay calm and make sure she didn’t hear me panic or hear me struggle to breathe. I’m butt-a** naked in the living room, trying to calm myself down.”

As he continued his vulnerable story, the Brooklynite explained that his ex shared something that forced him to see he had to get his life right.

“She was like, ‘Yo, this is not who I fell in love with.’ She didn’t know what had happened outside, but she was looking at my body and the weight. She was like, ‘You gotta lose this weight. This breathing is scaring me. When I met you, you wasn’t like a muscle-head, but you, you was slim, you was cut, you had your sh*t right. I need you to get back to who I fell in love with,'” he added.

Busta also explained how passing out in the backseat of a car left his son “disappointed.”

“[Another] moment was when security and my son took about 45 minutes to get me up in a crib. I was also scared about surgery for the polyps on my vocal cords because my voice is how I feed my family—the voice is the dragon. I ran from the surgery as long as I could, but after that weekend I saw the doctor and he looked at my throat and he said I could die in my sleep. That’s when I got surgery and started to get back in shape.”

Elsewhere in the extensive profile, 50 Cent, Common, Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa, and Method Man also shared revelations regarding their fitness journeys.