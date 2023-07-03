Busta Rhymes Finally Shares Why He’d Never Do A ‘Verzuz’ Against Missy Elliott

Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott are two sides of the same coin. Hence why at Verzuz’s peak, a matchup between Busta and Missy was one of the most requested. However, it’s now been over a year since the last Verzuz showdown, and the Flipmode leader has finally confessed why he’d never do a battle with the “Supa Dupa Fly” emcee.

“The reason why I can’t ever do a Verzuz or even compete with Missy on a challenging level is ’cause that’s my twin,” the New York native told Apple Music during a recent interview. “I’m Missy and she’s Busta Rhymes. I will never ever ever ever ever, because I love her so much, I can’t talk my s**t the way I would want to in a Verzuz.”

He clarified that it would be a “celebration,” as opposed to a battle.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit

The rappers came up together around the same time and respectively carved out space as two of Hip-Hop’s most ingenious pioneers — both musically and visually. When honoring her comrade amid his Lifetime Achievement feat at the 2023 BET Awards, the Virginia-bred trailblazer praised Busta for how he’s inspired her own career.

In the video’s caption, Elliott wrote, “To my Twin @bustarhymes, we have been glued at the hip for 26 years & my LOVE & ADMIRATION for you still grows. I am still in [awe] over your ART & your MUSIC, but most of all, your HEART is at the TOP of any chart. Love you, bro, and CONGRATULATIONS on your Lifetime Achievement award & many more to come thank you for the TIMELESS MUSIC & CLASSIC VISUALS you’ve shared with the WORLD.”

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have teased the return of Verzuz a few times since the last battle — one in November 2022 and again in May for the platform’s third anniversary. Yet, the next rumored matchup is between Jermaine Dupri and Diddy and will reportedly go down in September.

Watch Busta’s full chat with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden below.