Busta Rhymes Says Conway The Machine Is One Of His Favorite MCs

Griselda has taken the Hip-Hop community by storm over the last few years. Busta Rhymes took the time out to acknowledge one member of the group, Conway The Machine, via social media.

“One of my favorite, favorite human beings ever, and definitely one of my favorite MCs ever — all eras!” Busta said in a clip that Conway shared on Instagram on Monday (Aug. 7). “That ni**a will beat y’all f**king face in with the bars. A savage with that sh*t. Uncivil with the bars.”

The Buffalo rapper echoed the praise in his caption. “I Love my bro Busta to death,” he wrote. “This man has shown me and my family nothing but the upmost love and respect since the first time we met. Always Been one of the people that I’ve looked up to since the woo Hah days, facts!”

“Also 1 of the only people in this music industry that I can say the love he shows me is actually GENUINE,” Conway The Machine continued. “Always solid and always does what he says he gonna do thats real! Incredible MC with decades of countless classic albums full of smash hits that’s still f**kin sh*t up in the clubs and on them stages, I don’t think he gets all the flowers he deserves.”

Conway and Busta Rhymes were both present at 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour show in Darien Lake, NY. They are no strangers to one another, having collaborated on “Slap,” “Ghost Musik,” and “Land O’ Lakes.” As for Conway, he has been recovering from a tough injury that ruined his tour for Won’t He Do It.

“I have a Fractured right tibia, dislocated kneecap, ANNNNND the album of the year tho!” Conway wrote on Instagram. He intends to hit the road again once he is all healed up, but in the meantime check out Won’t He Do It below.