C-Murder Calls NBA Youngboy “Soulja Slim Of The New Generation”

C-Murder labeled NBA Youngboy as the “Soulja Slim of the new generation.” On Sunday (Aug. 20), the rapper, né Corey Miller, took to Instagram to give the Gen Z artist, and his contemporaries, their flowers for their contributions to Hip-Hop. The incarcerated man also told his generation to stop “hating” and let the young bulls cook.

“I want to ask the older cats to stop hating on our new generation that rap. These dudes really eating and it’s all legal,” C-Murder’s captioned his IG post. “NBA Youngboy keeping it realer with me than any n**ga I know. However it go, I’m rolling with him in war or peace. He’s my Soulja Slim of the new generation. 4EVERTRU.”

For folks unfamiliar, Soulja Slim, legally known as James Tapp, Jr., was an artist from New Orleans. Slim was a member of Master P’s No Limit Records, dropping two albums with the label. Shortly after leaving the record company, Tapp released two more projects, with his last album arriving three months before his untimely demise.

On Nov. 26, 2003, Magnolia Slim was gunned down by 22-year-old Garelle Smith. Smith would later be found dead after being shot on Aug. 13, 2011.

And this isn’t the first time that Miller showed love to Youngboy. On Father’s Day 2023, C-Murder sent love to the southern entertainer, calling him among the “realest ni**az” he knows.

“Happy Father’s Day to a good friend of mine, NBA Youngboy. One of the realest niggaz I know. To be so young, he has the knowledge of an OG. I’m proud of you homie. 4ever TRU. I’m a ride with you till the wheels fall off. 4KTRU @nba_youngboy“