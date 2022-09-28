‘Stranger Things’ Star Caleb McLaughlin Admits Racist Fans “Took A Toll” On Him

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair on the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, spoke on a panel at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention this weekend, where the 20-year-old opened up about the racism he’s experienced from fans of the show as the only Black main character.

“It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid,” the actor expressed in a video recorded by an attendee. “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.’ Even now, some people don’t follow me or don’t support me because I’m Black.”

McLaughlin added, “Sometimes overseas, you feel the racism, you feel the bigotry. Sometimes it’s hard to talk about and for people to understand, but when I was younger, it definitely affected me a lot. Because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved, but that’s why with my platform, I want to spread positivity and love because I do not give hate back to people who give hate to me.”

Following the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the New Edition Story star is preparing to juggle being both an actor and a musical artist.

Watch the video for his latest single, “Soul Travel” below.