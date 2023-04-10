Cam’ron Faces Backlash For Remarks On Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors Photoshoot

Cam'ron performs during the Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards After Party on September 06, 2022 in New York City.

Cam’ron is facing backlash for comments made regarding photos of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors.

On Saturday (April 8), the Harlem rapper, 47, uploaded to Instagram two photos of the Creed III actors in close proximity, taken from a photoshoot accompanying their feature in The New York Times.

The first photo, a black and white image, features the two men posed with Majors hugging Jordan as they both look forward into the camera. In the second image, the men rest their heads on each other, again looking ahead.

“The reason I didn’t go see creed,” wrote the “Get ‘Em Girls” rapper in the caption.

While Killa Cam was not explicit in his reasoning, the comments challenged the rapper’s stance on masculinity due to Jordan and Majors’ friendship being portrayed through the intimate photoshoot. Award-winning songwriter Skillz shared his own post, combatting Cam’ron’s line of thinking.

“We are our own worst enemies smh. I tell all my homies I love em…Why? Cuz I do! Sometimes it throws em off but Ion care, Ima keep saying that ish. Tomorrow aint promised. We all getting older man & death is definitley certain. Its already hard enough out here for black men as it is bro,” wrote the battle rapper to begin his lengthy caption.

“You cant even show love or accept it without your own trying to make it out to be something else. I [don’t] know Micheal B Jordan but I know losing Chadwick was hard on him….cuz shit it was hard on all of us. We clowned that man before he died not even knowing how sick he really was. Maybe Jonathan came into Mikes life when he needed a friend…a bro. How come men cant have healthy relationships with other men without [their] masculinity or sexuality being questioned? I put up a post last week saying ‘Black men its ok to smile in your pictures’ and got nothing but dudes saying ‘naaah Ion do that ish Skillz’ You [don’t] do what? Smile? You [don’t] see nothing wrong with that? Maaan the times we living in goofy af.”

The caption continued, “Yall got it. When you die and ya family [don’t] have one picture of you smiling you got it bruh. Hardest obituary pic ever. You won.”

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia added to Skillz’s comments writing “My brother missing out cause its an Amazing movie! I’ve watched it five times and I’m not just saying that because we had the theme song in the trailer,” followed by laughing emoji.

Singer Lil Mo pointed out “Heard you. Cuz we losing sooooo many black me. And you never know what anyone is going through so GRACE and mercy should always be extended. With that being said, BUL that’s Hugging Michael just caught a case for domestic violence against the W lady and they bout to cook him. This wild,” referencing Jonathon Majors being arrested last month for allegedly strangling his girlfriend.

Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on February 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Studios

Released on March 3, 2023, Creed III earned $58.7 million in its opening weekend in North America as well as $41.8 million overseas.

“This is beyond all of our expectations. And we knew that we had something special — we tested the movie, and it tested great, but the public responded so resoundingly to it,” expressed Erik Lomis, MGM’s head of distribution, at the time.

“Everything went right here, starting with the movie itself. It was just up to us not to break it when they gave it to us, and we didn’t.”

Watch a trailer for Creed III below.