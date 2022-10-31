Cam’ron Blasts Ben Simmons For Poor Play This NBA Season

Cam'ron performs during the Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards After Party on September 06, 2022 in New York City.

Cam’ron is not happy with Ben Simmons’ play thus far in the 2022-2023 NBA season, and how it affects the Brooklyn Nets. The Harlem rapper did not hold back on his critiques and what he thinks the 26-year-old’s time would be better spent doing.

“Look I’m gonna be real brief and short, pause. Ben Simmons, stop wasting my ni**as time,” Killa Cam said via Instagram on Friday (Oct. 28). The 46-year-old especially sympathized with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant having to shoulder most of the load for the Nets. “I’m dead f**king serious. Stop playing with my ni**as man. You’ve got ni**as playing two-on-f**king-five out there. Stop playing with ni**as, man.”

Cam made sure to let viewers know he was speaking for himself and that the message wasn’t coming from them. “KD, Kyrie, I know ya’ll may not approve this message. This isn’t on them. This is on me. Stop playing with my ni**as! Real talk, man. If you don’t want to play basketball, go do what the f**k you want to do. Stop playing with ni**as man! That sh*t got me mad! I could suit up and get two points, six fouls.”

The Come Home With Me artist took things further by bringing up Simmons’ ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner and her family. “If you don’t want to f**king play basketball, go to f**k with the Kardashians, the Jenners, whoever the f**k you with.”

Ben Simmons gotta have some pride as a man at some point — 500 ? (@Kameron_Hay) October 27, 2022

Cam’ron’s frustrations were especially salient as he attended the Nets Oct. 27 game versus the Dallas Mavericks, where they lost in overtime. “Now when we watch it on TV it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s all good.’ I went to the f**king game last night and I watched you shoot a airball layup.”

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 1-5 and sit one spot ahead of the last-place Orlando Magic. Ben Simmons is averaging 5.6 points after missing the entire 2021-2022 NBA season.