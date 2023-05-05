Cam’ron Blasts Jordan Poole For Rumored $500K Date With Ice Spice

Cam’ron is not happy with Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole. The 47-year-old called him out for allegedly spending $500,000 on a date with Ice Spice in the midst of the NBA playoffs.

“Jordan Poole, you spent $500,000 on an Ice Spice date,” the Diplomats rapper said during the Thursday (May 4) episode of his web series, It Is What It Is. “You’re a munch and you’re playing like a f**king munch. This is not you from last year, bro. Go back to Milwaukee and figure it the f**k out and get back in the playoffs ’cause you look crazy.”

Killa Cam was especially frustrated because he defended the 23-year-old guard during last year’s playoffs while he made mistakes, even though the Golden State Warriors went on to win the NBA Finals. Now, with Poole making crucial errors in the playoffs again, people are spinning the block on the Come Home With Me rapper’s support for him.

“A lot of ni**as don’t know Jordan Poole was in the G League and then he had the comeback, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, ni**a got his just due.’ Now, you a munch. I better see a f**king difference,” Cam said.

Poole was a huge topic of conversation after Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (May 2), which the Warriors ended up losing. With time winding down in the fourth quarter, the former G Leaguer shot a deep three-pointer that would have tied the game had it gone in. The issue was that there was a lot of time left on the shot clock and he could have gotten closer for the shot.

Draymond Green defended his teammate during the Wednesday (May 3) episode of his eponymous podcast and pointed out how Poole had made six of the 10 three-pointers he shot that night; he was okay with the late game attempt. The Warriors went on to win Game 2 on Thursday (May 2) in dominant fashion with a score of 127-100.