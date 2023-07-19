Cam’ron Jokingly Calls Out Jadakiss For “Pause” Hypocrisy

Rappers Cam'ron and Jadakiss attend the Launch of the new Reebok Question Mid EBC & A5 with Cam'ron and Jadakiss at Rucker Park on August 4, 2016 in New York City.

Jadakiss recently shut down the use of “pause” during an interview, only to use it later on in the exact same conversation. Cam’ron has now called The LOX member out for his apparent hypocrisy.

The Dipset member posted a clip of the Yonkers rapper’s appearance on The Adam Friedland Show last Wednesday (July 12). In the video, shared on Tuesday (July 18), Jada told the host that he was “feeling” the way he had his legs crossed, to which Friedland replied, “Pause.” This caused the “Why” rapper to get into a rant about why “pause,” often used to acknowledge something homoerotic, wasn’t necessary at that moment.

“We grown men here, we comfortable in our skin,” Kiss said. “We don’t have to say ‘pause.’ I think only people that’s not comfortable with their self [say it]. ‘Pause’ is for tape recorders.” Killa Cam edited the clip and added a popular Spongebob Squarepants transition that says “A few moments later” with an accent.

The video transitions to another part of the Friedland Show episode where they are discussing a studio session Jadakiss had with Rick Ross and Scott Storch. Friedland references Storch “smoking a big joint” and even makes hand motions, which causes the VERZUZ MVP to say “Pause.” He explained why he used it at that moment, despite his earlier sentiments, saying “I ain’t even on ‘pause’ time, but that was a ‘pause.’ ‘Cause you did the sign language with it, all of that. That’s definitely a ‘pause.'”

“Yo @jadakiss you playing ‘PAUSE’ or not?” Cam’ron wrote in the post’s caption with a laughing emoji. “homie took it too far at the end tho *facepalm emoji*.” Check out the video above.

The Come Home With Me rapper is notorious for his use of “pause” and calling others out for their “pauseworthy” statements, so this is par for the course for his social media use. Fat Joe fell victim to a similar fate during ESPN’s NBA Draft special back in June. The “Lean Back” rapper expressed his approval of the Kansas State hooper Gradey Dick, specifically saying he “[likes] Dick from Kansas.”

Social media erupted at the statement, and Cam’ron and Ma$e naturally had to chime in on an episode of their popular talk show It Is What It Is, found above.

“Yo Crack, you know you my man,” Cam said. “You got a flow, Joe. I was a fan in high school, ni**a, but you’re out of pocket. You know why, Joe? I would say this — pause this whole little scenario — it would be crazy if the ni**as name was Fred Dick — pause.

“But he got a whole other name, it’s Gregory or something like that,” Cam’ron continued. “You could say, ‘I mess with Gregory from Kansas.’ He had two names, bro. A first name and a last name.” Check out the clip below.