Cam’ron And Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Trade Shots: “I Will Have You Institutionalized”

Former NBA player Ben Gordon is not a fan of what Cam’ron had to say about his mental health issues several months ago, resulting in the 40-year-old throwing shots at the Harlem rapper on a recent podcast appearance, prompting a back-and-forth between the two.

“Dear Ben Gordon, I like to apologize I didn’t understand my actions when I did that report on you,” the Dipset rapper wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday (May 16). The post included clips of the former Chicago Bulls guard’s Saturday (May 13) appearance on The Jig Is Up where he addressed Killa Cam directly. “Im scared at this point because you are giving me male rapist/tommy shepherd/hobo vibes Pause, You wanna Cal Watson me?”

The Come Home With Me rapper continued, “Pause, u said you a Big bull? Ayoooo, and U wanna give me crazy hard boonks in my what?? Pause. U gotta it champ I don’t know where ya mind is at but there will be No one on one’s with me and you in NO WAY. Pause. Im frightened and afraid. I got ya message loud and clear and I will have you institutionalized if necessary. Sorry Ben Ben..”

Cam’ron’s caption was clearly sarcastic, but he made sure that was completely obvious at the end when he wrote “to translate this message it means, FOH BEN!!!!! Lol and pause that whole sh*t u was talking. U a wild ni**a lol” behind several laughing emojis.

Ben Gordon didn’t mince words when it come to how he feels about the “Oh Boy” rapper, telling Jiggy Jo$h of The Jig Is Up “Libel, slander is a real thing, man […] My lawyers is lawyering. I know you like to say sh*t like that. My computers is computing. F**k outta here, Cam. […] I probably got more money than that little ni**a. F**k outta here, that little rap money. That ni**a still doing reality shows. F**k outta here Cameron Giles. And I’ll bust ya ass one-on-one ni**a. This personal, ni**a. I know where you at.”

Cam’ron recently stepped into his sports analyst bag with his new talk show It Is What It Is. Gordon was the subject of one of his reports in December 2022 when he was arrested for allegedly stabbing people with knitting needles. Cam shared footage of the 2005 Sixth Man Of The Year with the police, and being tended to in Harlem Hospital, as well as firsthand witness accounts.