Cam’ron And Ma$e To Launch Talk Shows On Come And Talk 2 Me Media Network

In the latest move in his foray into broadcasting, Cam’ron has launched his own media network, Come And Talk 2 Me, the parent company of his sports talk show, It Is What It Is.

In the wake of the show’s success, the Harlem native has begun to expand his media brand, introducing three new shows, one of which he will host.

On Come And Talk 2 Me, Cam will speak with guests dealing with personal and professional issues. According to Killa, the show will be debuting this fall. Another show in the new slate of programming will be helmed by It Is What It Is cohost Ma$e and will be titled Ma$e, Fix My Situation, in which the former pastor will use his spiritual insight and life experience in helping his guests navigate through adverse scenarios and other “difficulties in their lives.”

Cam’ron attends the Def Jam’s Pre-GRAMMY Celebration Presented by Patron Tequila with Parajumpers, Puma, Saucey and Heineken at the Garage on January 26, 2018 in New York City. Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Def Jam

The first of the three new shows to launch is Es Lo Que Es, which focuses on Latino-friendly sports topics and is hosted by actor Cuban Hunter, popular blogger Loopy, and Fidel Gocio. According to Cam, his decision to launch his own media company was out of necessity, as he encountered difficulties in booking appearances on other networks after multiple attempts over the years.

“I have been trying to work with others to be on networks or shows to no avail,” the rapper said. “I’m 47. I’m tired of waiting for calls back. I told myself ‘let me take a chance on myself’ and that’s what I did.”

The rapper, who first announced his plans to start his own sports talk show back in 2022, has experienced massive success with It Is What It Is since its debut in February 2023. The show has amassed millions of views on YouTube and attracted high-profile guests including sports analyst Stephen A. Smith, former NFL player and I Am Athlete host Brandon Marshall, and more.

Watch the trailer for Cam’ron’s Come And Talk 2 Me show below.