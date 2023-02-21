Cam’ron And Mase React To Scottie Pippen Jr. Playing On LA Lakers With Mother’s Ex

Malik Beasley being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers caused a lot of commotion when people realized that meant he’d be teaming with Scottie Pippen Jr., the son of his ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen. Cam’ron and Mase shared their perspective on the situation during a recent episode of It Is What It Is.

“Sh*t f**ked up,” Killa Cam said when asked for his thoughts on the trade. “What the f**k is you doing, Rob Pelinka? You have to do this due diligence before you get ni**as on the team.” His fellow Harlem rapper agreed, adding that the trade was a “destruction to the locker room.”

The Come Home With Me rapper pointed out how teams perform background checks on players for criminal history or drug use, but not for a player who “boned another ni**a’s mother.”

Larsa Pippen dated Beasley in late 2020 and 2021 while the NBA player was still married to Montana Yao. Recently, Larsa confirmed that she is dating Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan. The latter relationship creates another interesting dynamic, as Scottie Pippen Sr. and MJ were teammates on the Chicago Bulls for several years.

Cam’ron has shared his opinion on a myriad of sports topics on his show It Is What It Is. In December 2022, he went off when presented with a Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers comparison. “I don’t really understand it. The proof is not in the pudding. Aaron Rodgers has not won a Super Bowl since 2011. Tom Brady has been to the Super Bowl eight times since then.”