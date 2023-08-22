Cam’ron And Ma$e Sign 8-Figure Deal For ‘It Is What It Is’ Talk Show

Cam’ron and Ma$e are taking their sports series to the next level. The duo announced a new 8-figure deal, bringing It Is What It Is, to the sports betting platform Underdog Fantasy. Their partnership will last for eighteen months.

Hosted by the two veteran rappers and University of Miami alumna Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, the show is described as creating a perfect blend of cutting-edge journalism with the delivery from a robust New York culture.

“Yo @rsvpmase now we even,” wrote the Cam’Ron on Instagram sharing the news. “It’s ya go again. Pause lol. All jokes aside thank you for everything. Now let’s go kĩll these ni**as! BIG HARLEM!! THE BIGEST!!! PAWS.”

It Is What It Is is under the Killa Season rapper’s Come And Talk 2 Me media network and is set to return in the first week of September. The show was launched earlier this year and featured guests including Ice Cube, Stephen A Smith, Paul Pierce, Andre Drummond, Brandon Marshall, and more.

Come And Talk 2 Me is also the parent company for two other series with the Harlem representatives leading the way. Come And Talk 2 Me is set to feature the Dipset rhymer speaking with guests dealing with personal and professional issues. Additionally, the Harlem World performer will host Ma$e, Fix My Situation, in which the former pastor will use his spiritual insight and life experience in helping his guests navigate through adverse scenarios and other “difficulties in their lives.”

The network will also house Es Lo Que Es, a series which focuses on Latino-friendly sports topics and is hosted by actor Cuban Hunter, popular blogger Loopy, and Fidel Gocio.