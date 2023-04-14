Cam’ron Says He And Ma$e Started Cancel Culture After Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors Backlash

Cam’ron is on the defensive following backlash from his comments on a photo of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. The 47-year-old claims he and Ma$e started “cancel culture.”

“How the f**k you gon’ cancel ni**as who canceled they self, ni**a?” he said in a Thursday (April 13) Instagram video. “F**k is you talking about? My mom got sick in 2007 and I said f**k the whole music sh*t. I ain’t give a f**k. And Killa Season just went quadruple platinum and [I] left the whole music business.”

He continued, asking the former Bad Boy artist about his major milestone. “When you quit, Murda, how many you sold after you left? […] Seven million? My ni**a sold seven million then quit. You can’t cancel ni**as who canceled they self and don’t give a f**k. We left when we wanted to leave. F**k cancel culture — we started it with ourself, ni**a. Sound stupid!”

If that wasn’t enough, Killa captioned his post “We [started] cancel culture” with three sunglasses emojis. This whole kerfuffle began earlier this month when the Diplomats rapper posted photos of Jordan and Majors, who both starred in Creed III, embracing each other and said that photo was the reason he hadn’t seen the movie.

Skillz called out the “Touch It Or Not” rapper for veiled homophobia.

“We are our own worst enemies smh,” the Virginia rapper said via Instagram. “Its already hard enough out here for black men as it is bro. You cant even show love or accept it without your own trying to make it out to be something else.”