Cam’ron Pays Tribute To His Late Mother, Frederick Giles, On Instagram

Fredericka Giles, the mother of rap star Cam’ron, has passed away at 67.

While no official cause of death was revealed, Cam’ron had previously been open about her lingering health issues, which date as far back as 15 years ago. The 47-year-old rapper recently shared news of her death, which occurred earlier this month, on social media in a heartfelt post. The Harlem native began the post by detailing the events that led to his mother’s health complications, which worsened after she suffered a stroke during the latter half of the 2000s.

“In 2007 my mom had a stroke leaving her partially paralyzed on her left side and a speech impediment,” he wrote in the caption. “If you followed her or was her friend on social media you would never know any of that. She was witty, funny, intelligent, sarcastic and outspoken. People would say ‘Cam, I know you’re writing ya mom’s captions,’ and I wasn’t. I would see my mom’s captions and say, ‘Where are you learning this?’ (Lingo). She tells me, ‘Be easy lil homie.’ lol.”

He continued by noting her affinity for social media, building her own loyal following under the Instagram account @Virgie_OG. “She wasn’t doing well on my bday that just past (Feb. 4), and when I walked in her room (in the hospital) she was on IG saying, ‘Everyone wants to know what’s up with me ’cause I didn’t post for your bday.’ I said, ‘Do you want me to help you make one?’ She was like, ‘Nah.’ She wouldn’t want anybody else posting for her.”

He finished the tribute by showing his appreciation for all those who interacted with his mother on social media over the years, calling her his “best friend.” “So this message is really for y’all guys (her social media friends). Thank you all for liking, loving, and appreciating my mom. My biggest supporter, best friend and mom,” he wrote.

Camron with His Mom Ms. Giles during Camron’s Birthday Party – February 8, 2005 at Rhone in New York City, New York, United States. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Fredericka Giles has been a fixture in Cam’ron’s music over the years, from being referenced in various lyrics to actually appearing on songs, such as his Confessions of Fire cut “Me, My Moms & Jimmy.” The song also marked Diplomats member Jim Jones’ official rap debut.

VIBE sends our condolences to Cam’ron and the Giles family and friends. Listen to his mother on “Me, My Moms & Jimmy” below.