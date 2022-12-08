Cam’ron Reports On Ben Gordon’s Alleged Knitting Needle Attacks

Cam'ron performs during the Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards After Party on September 06, 2022 in New York City. Chicago Bulls' Ben Gordon attends a celebration for Jim Moore receiving a CFDA award at Barneys New York on June 11, 2009 in New York City.

Cam’ron is a man of many gifts. This past week, the rapper added a new talent to his repertoire. The 46-year-old stepped out into the streets of New York City to report on the latest news surrounding Ben Gordon. The former Chicago Bull’s mental health has been a huge concern for many, as he was recently accused of stabbing people with knitting needles.

“It’s your boy Cam reporting for It Is What It Is Talk in front of Harlem Hospital, where former NBA player and Sixth Man of the Year Ben Gordon seems to be having mental issues trying to stab people,” the Harlem rapper said in a segment of his sports show on Wednesday (Dec. 7). “Weapon of choice, sewing needles.”

Killa Cam shared clips of the needles Gordon used, as well as clips of the former hooper being arrested and attended to by a nurse in the hospital. Cam’ron, now a budding journalist, sought out firsthand accounts from eyewitnesses.

One civilian said he didn’t understand what was happening but later realized Gordon was trying to harm people. Another said they were trying to greet the former NBA Sixth Man Of The Year, only to see him get tackled by the police.

This is another down moment for Gordon following his Oct. arrested at LaGuardia Airport. A witness said he punched his 10-year-old son in the face while they were preparing to board a flight to Chicago. Reportedly, two Port Authority officers and New Jersey police were injured while trying to arrest the former star. Since Gordon’s arrest in 2017 for pulling fire alarms and robbery, he has been involved in many unfortunate events, causing people to question the status of his well-being.

Watch Cam’ron’s full report above.